shaza morani

Shaza Morani returns home after testing negative for coronavirus, Zoa and Karim Morani still in hospital

Shaza had tested positive for the virus last Monday and later, Zoa too got infected. Karim Morani’s reports came in later and all trio were being treated at different hospitals in Mumbai.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@zoamorani

Film producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza was discharged from hospital on Sunday after testing negative for the coronavirus twice. In an interview to The Times Of India, Shaza said that she’s happy to be back home and hopes that her father Karim Morani and actress sister Zoa, who are also coronavirus-positive, recover soon.

“I’ve been tested negative twice, so I’m being discharged from the hospital. I am very happy to be going home. However, as a safety precaution, I have to self-quarantine at home for 14 more days. A big thank you to all the doctors, nurses, cleaners and pantry workers for taking care of me so selflessly. I hope with all my heart that all of them remain safe and go home to their families soon,” Shaza told TOI.

On being asked about her father and sister, Shaza said, “They’re doing well. I am hoping to have them home as soon as possible.”

Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March. However, she showed no symptoms but tested positive while Zoa had returned from Rajasthan around mid-March, had a few symptoms. She initially tested negative but was found positive for the virus later. Their parents and other family members were put under quarantine, but later Karim Morani was tested positive for COVID-19.

Karim Morani is a well-known name in the industry. He has produced many Bollywood films, including Shah Rukh Khan's 'Ra.One', 'Chennai Express', 'Happy New Year' and 'Dilwale'.

