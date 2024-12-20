Sheeba Chaddha On Bandish Bandits Season 2: 'It Felt Both Familiar And Right'

“When Anand came up with the script of Bandish Bandits, it felt both familiar and right,” Sheeba Chaddha aka Mohini on Prime Video’s Bandish Bandits Season two

New Delhi: The much-awaited return of the musical drama series, 'Bandish Bandits' Season 2 has taken audiences by storm, blending the intricate ragas, talas, and bandishes of Indian classical music with the bold, electrifying beats of modern rock and pop.

As Radhe and Tamanna navigate their journey of music and love the spotlight shines on the ever-versatile actor Sheeba Chaddha, who essays the role of Mohini and captivates with her powerful renditions of Panditji’s bandishes.

Sheeba Chaddha reveals how cultural music has been a constant source of inspiration since her childhood. She shared, "Growing up in Delhi, I was always drawn to the arts, especially during winters, when culture really came alive with incredible musicians and dancers. I even learned Odissi dance for a while."

She further adds, ''My love for classical music shaped how I hear music. While many of my friends were into disco, I grew up listening to traditional music at home with my sister. There was always a deep connection with classical music, so when Anand came up with the script of Bandish Bandits, it felt both familiar and right.''

Created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, who has also directed the series, Bandish Bandits is a Leo Media Collective Private Limited production, written by Anand Tiwari in collaboration with Atmika Didwania and Karan Singh Tyagi.

Bandish Bandits Season 2 boasts a stellar ensemble cast, featuring Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, and Kunaal Roy Kapur, alongside new additions such as Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Saurabh Nayyar in pivotal roles.

Bandish Bandits Season 2 is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.