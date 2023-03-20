Shefali Shah Gets Nostalgic As She Graces The Cover Of A Leading Magazine

New Delhi: Shefali Shah is one actress in Bollywood who marks a distinct charm, grabbing the spotlight in every project she appears in. Recently the actress also went on to grace on the cover of a leading magazine where she spoke about her love for cinema and her first encounter with cinema when she was a child.

As Shefali grabbed her presence on the cover of a leading magazine, she was looking absolutely ravishing wearing a black blazer jacket and classic white shirt, black wool crepe trousers, and Reviere solitaire necklace. While the magazine covers Shefali with the title, 'FOR THE LOVE OF CINEMA', they jotted down a caption for her as she shared her words about her earliest memory of cinema.

"She is driven, passionate, and talented...Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial) is evolving in her craft with each passing film—and is a force to be reckoned with. In an exclusive conversation with Editor Nandini Bhalla (@nandinibhalla), for Bazaar India's Cinema Issue, the actor shares her earliest memory of cinema.

"As a child, I was never asked about the films I wanted to watch. I come from a family that aren’t avid film lovers, but there were specific movies we made sure we watched in theatres. When there weren’t any seats available, I would sit on the stairs and watch the film—entirely mesmerised by the scenes. And strangely enough, I had no aspirations of becoming an actor. I had contemplated becoming a neurosurgeon or a stewardess, a dancer, or even a singer...but acting, it was beyond the horizon," she shares."

Donning a boss lady look, Shefali wore a double-breasted deconstructed suit and an uncut pendant with an attached chain crafted on 18-karat yellow gold, she complimented the look with a diamond ring crafted in 18-karat rose gold.

Further, Shefali set her style statement high as she wore a lapel double metal jacket, a tie-up skirt, and a classic white shirt. Shefali is looking uber hot with her killer expression.

Dressed in wearing a tie-up skirt and Ace shirt, and pumps, Shefali is looking hot and stunning.

Bringing the carefree look, wearing an ivory tuxedo shirt with an intricate carpet design, black cotton quilted hand-embroidered bolero tuxedo, black wool crepe trousers, and signature eternity and solitaire rings.

As we saw Shefali grace the cover of a leading magazine, must say it is well deserved for the actress. Having paved a successful 2022 with back-to-back films and web series like, Jalsa, Darlings, Doctor G, Human, and Delhi Crime 2, the actress also won some of the big awards on her name. Shefali won the award for Best Actor (Female) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 for ‘Jalsa’ with the Alberto Sordi Family Award and Apoxiomeno award for Delhi Crime 1 in Italy. Later she also went on to win Police Award Arts Festival Premio Apoxiomeno for the presentation of cops and the police force in art and cinema for Delhi Crime S1.

While Shefali Shah had paved an amazingly successful 2022 now all eyes are now on her highly-anticipated third season of ‘Delhi Crime’ amongst other interesting projects.