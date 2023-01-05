Shefali Shah kickstarts 2023 with a bang as she features on Forbes India magazine cover!

New Delhi: After owning 2022 with her back-to-back power-packed performances seems like Shefali Shah is eyeing making 2023 even grander. Setting up her charm at the start of the year itself, the actress graced the cover of one of the most famous and leading magazines as they unveiled the first Showstoppers edition in January, featuring 50 personalities from entertainment and sports whose achievements made them outperformers in their respective fields in 2022.

Taking to her social media, Shefali shared her cover of the magazine, as they referred to her as a synonym for a strong woman on the Indian screen. While expressing her delight in having herself on the cover, the actress shared a heart in the caption.

See the magazine cover

It has truly been a fruitful year for Shefali as she delivered back-to-back blockbusters like Jalsa, Human, Darlings, DOCTOR G, and Delhi Crime 2, on big screens and OTT as well. While her year was not just limited to bringing power-packed performances, the actress also grabbed major awards and recognition on the national and international level with her two Web series Delhi Crime and HUMAN have been ranked as 2nd and 4th on the IMDb list.

Shefali won the award for Best Actor (Female) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 for ‘Jalsa’ with the Alberto Sordi Family Award and Apoxiomeno award for Delhi Crime 1 in Italy. Later she also went on to win Police Award Arts Festival Premio Apoxiomeno for the presentation of cops and the police force in art and cinema for Delhi Crime S1. Moreover, Delhi Crime also bagged the Best Drama Series award at the 48th International Emmys, which became the only Indian show to ever win an Emmy. She also brought ‘Three of Us' to viewers’ eyes which made its place in the list of 25 films selected in the Indian Panorama 2022 at 53rd The International Film Festival of India.