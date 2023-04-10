topStoriesenglish2593541
Shefali Shah Recalls Being Touched Inappropriately In Public Place, Says 'It Was Just Shameful'

Apr 10, 2023
New Delhi: Actress Shefali Shah recently opened up about being touched inappropriately in a market, explaining how it was shameful. In an exclusive interview with ANI, the `Darlings` star recalls the shocking incident while talking about her role as Ria Verma from her critically acclaimed movie `Monsoon Wedding` by Mira Nair. In the film, her character went through sexual abuse as a child.

Shefali said, "Like I said earlier, everyone`s gone through it. I remember walking in a crowded market and being touched inappropriately and feeling crap about it. And, never ever saying anything because I wouldn`t say it was guilt but it`s just...shameful."

When questioned whether she wondered if she did anything to invite it, the actor answered, "Yes. I agree with you. A lot of people think; did I do anything? You feel guilty, shameful and you feel bhool jao. Shove it under the carpet kind of thing`. Honestly, I don`t think I gave it so much thought that it`s an important conversation to speak. It was just something that struck straight inside me and the entire film."

Shefali has been in the industry for over 27 years. Besides `Moonsoon Wedding`, she has shown her acting mettle in several projects such as `Once Again`, `Delhi Crime`, `Jalsa`, `Dil Dhadakne Do`, `Darlings` and `Doctor G`.

