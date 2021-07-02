हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah recalls when was rejected by an airline company, shares unseen application picture!

Actor Shefali Shah, on Friday, revealed she had once applied for one of the famous airline companies before making her foray into acting. 

Shefali Shah recalls when was rejected by an airline company, shares unseen application picture!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Shefali Shah

Mumbai: Actor Shefali Shah, on Friday, revealed she had once applied for one of the famous airline companies before making her foray into acting. Taking to Instagram, Shefali took a stroll down memory lane and shared a picture that she used to apply for an airline job. "The picture I`d submitted for the Cathay pacific application. I got rejected. #FlashbackFriday," she captioned the post.

In the image, Shefali can be seen wearing a knee-length dress. Shefali`s post garnered several likes and comments.

 

People also started sharing their own experiences. "I got accepted but did not take and well we are here," actor Sandhya Mridul commented.

"Oh! I have a picture like this. I also got rejected," a user quipped. Speaking of Shefali, she has proved her acting mettle several times with projects such as 'Juice', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Delhi Crime' and Netflix's latest 'Ankahi'. She will be next seen in 'Doctor G', 'Delhi Crime 2' and 'Darlings'. 

