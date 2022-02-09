Shehnaaz Gill and Shilpa Shetty groove on viral ‘Boring Day’, fans love the ‘super cute’ video - WATCH

New Delhi: Actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shehnaaz Gill were spotted at Mehboob studio in Mumbai on Tuesday (February 8). The two later took to their Instagram handles to add some fun to your mundane workday with their funny recreation of ‘Boring Day’ video. The hilarious viral music video is composed by Yashraj Mukhate in collaboration with Shehnaaz Gill.

Check out Shilpa and Shehnaaz’s recreation:

Reacting to the video, fans called it ‘super cute’. Shehnaaz can be seen donning a trendy all black attire. Shilpa was also dressed in a monochromatic look and wore a bright orange outfit.

Earlier, Shehnaaz performed at Bigg Boss 15 finale and paid tribute to late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner, rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla.Shehnaaz and Sidharth met for the first time in Bigg Boss 13 and their chemistry was immensely loved by the audiences. They were also referred to as ‘Sidnaaz’ by their fans.

Salman Khan also spoke to Shehnaaz and told her that she is doing really well for herself. He also expressed sorrow at the untimely demise of Sidharth and revealed he is in touch with his mother.

Shehnaaz had also turned emotional seeing Salaman and started crying. The actress also spoke about being ‘soul-conscious’.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Punjabi hit film ‘Honsla Rakh’ along with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.