Shehnaaz Gill and Vicky Kaushal's 'gidda' is unmissable, actress sings 'Botlaan Sharaab Diyan' at her chat show- WATCH

New Delhi: Shehnaaz Gill welcomed Vicky Kaushal on the sets of her chat show `Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill` in Punjabi style with a gidda and boliyan.

On Sunday, one of the Twitter users shared a clip of the duo. In the video, Shehnaaz was seen performing gidda with Vicky on the dhol beats. Shehnaaz also sang boliyan for the `Uri` actor.

She said,"Vicky botalan sharab diyan akhan teriyaan." Sharing the video, the user wrote, "Woww Punjabi Bolliyaan by Vicky X Shehnaaz. Shehnaaz To Vicky Kaushal- Vicky botlaan sharab diyaan akhan Teriyan Mzzaa aa gya yr."

Earlier, Shehnaaz posted a bunch of posters and clips with Vicky, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film `Govinda Naam Mera,` and their fans just couldn`t control their excitement.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz will be seen in the film `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jan` alongside Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023. Apart from that, she also has, a comedy film `100%` opposite John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi in her kitty.

Vicky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next film `Govinda Naam Mera` which will hit Disney + Hotstar on December 16, 2022.`Govinda Naam Mera` marks Vicky`s second film under the Dharma Productions banner after the horror flick `Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship`, which drew a positive response from the audience. This film will be Vicky`s second digital release after his much-acclaimed `Sardar Udham`.

Meanwhile, Vicky will also be seen in director Laxman Utekar`s next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Apart from that, he also has director Anand Tiwari`s film alongside Tripti Dimri and Meghna Gulzar`s next biopic `Sam Bahadur` on late former Army chief, Field Marshal (retd) Sam Manekshaw, opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.