Shehnaaz Gill attends engagement party in black cocktail dress, her fans rejoice, call her ‘queen’

New Delhi: Actress Shehnaaz Gill’s fans cannot get enough of her. The actress has been making limited public appearances after the sudden demise of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla on September 2. Before that Shehenaaz was very active both on social media and in real life and would get papped often. The actress has now attended her manager Kaushal Joshi’s engagement party and her photos from the same have gone viral on the internet.

Shehnaaz wore a blingy black cocktail dress for the event. Other celebrities like Monalisa, Kashmera Shah, Paritosh Tripathi and Giorgia Andriani were also in attendance.

Taking to the comments section, fans showered Shehnaaz with love. “Meri jaan #shehnaazgill pata nhi bht rona aa rha h khushi ke ansu h bht mahino baad ese dekhi kahi jaan ko love u forever,” wrote one. Another one commented, “Please always be with shehnaaz coz she is very innocent”. A third wrote, “Miss you sidharth God bless you baby shehnaazgill”.

Earlier, Netflix released a poster of their hit series Lucifer with Shehnaaz Gill featuring on it. The poster went viral with Bigg Boss 13 alum fan’s wondering if she is making a Hollywood debut. It was later learnt that it was part of the OTT giant's new marketing strategy.

Shehnaaz Gill came into the limelight after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. The actress's chemistry with the fellow contestant and Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla was loved by audiences and they were fondly referred to as ‘SidNaaz’.

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh' that starred 'Diljit Dosanjh'. The movie was a huge hit and Shehnaaz was appreciated for her performance.

Live TV

#mute