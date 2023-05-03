Shehnaaz Gill Buys New Lavish House In Mumbai After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Fans Pour Congratulatory Messages

New Delhi: Punjabi singer and actor Shehnaaz Gill, who recently made her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', has reportedly bought a new house in Mumbai. While there is no official confirmation on the same, Shehnaaz took to social media and shared congratulatory messages from fans on her Instagram stories, which gave a hint about her latest investment.

One of the cards read, "My dearest Sana baby, congratulations on your new house, we are so proud of your accomplishment. We feel we have bought a house, that is how emotionally attached we are with you. Waheguruji bless your home and all those who enter. Praying for positive vibes in your home."

In another story, Shehnaaz shared more screenshots of the cards and wrote, "Thank you Shehnaazians, I love you" and added a heart emoticon.

Shehnaaz started her career as a model and moved to doing Punjabi films. Her career saw a steep rise after participating in Salman Khan-hosted reality show 'Bigg Boss 13' in 2019 and gaining immense popularity. While she didn't win the show, she emerged as one of the most loved contestants of the season.

The actor recently made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Eid release 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The Farhad Samji directorial also marked the Bollywood debut of Palak Tiwari. A Salman Khan Film (SKF) production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

During one of the recent interviews, Shehnaaz revealed that she was body-shamed inside Bigg Boss 13. "I changed myself, worked on myself. When people gave me good advice, I followed it and improved. I lost weight as I would hear a lot of comments on 'Bigg Boss' about being fat and body-shamed... Then I changed my style as people would think I could only wear salwar suit. I broke all these preconceived notions and would continue to do so moving forward," Gill told PTI.

The reality star said Salman Khan has been a constant support ever since ‘Bigg Boss’ days. "Sir would motivate me saying, 'You can go ahead, you have potential, work on yourself...'. He always makes me feel comfortable. He's always supported me. I'm very fortunate that I got to work with sir," she said, adding that the Bollywood superstar offered her ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.