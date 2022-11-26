topStoriesenglish
SHEHNAAZ GILL

Shehnaaz Gill consoles diehard fan with a tight hug, gets a bangle as gift- Watch

Shehnaaz met one of her die-hard fans and she got down on one knee to present her with a gift. This video is going viral on social media and fans are awestruck.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 12:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • 'Bigg Boss 13' star Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most adored celebs in the industry today.
  • She has a fan following in millions and even has a huge fanbase on social media.
  • She often shares pictures and videos with her fans but this time, her beautiful gesture will make you fall for her, again.

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 13' star Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most adored celebs in the industry today. She has a fan following in millions and even has a huge fanbase on social media. She often shares pictures and videos with her fans but this time, her beautiful gesture will make you fall for her, again.

Recently, she met one of her die-hard fans and she got down on one knee to present her with a gift. This video is going viral on social media and fans are awestruck.

In the video, we can see Shehnaaz meeting a fan who thanks god for making her dream come true. She even touched the actress' feet and gifted her a bracelet. Later she got down on one knee to present her the gift. Shehnaaz can be seen asking her to stand up and then give the gift to her. 

Also, in between all this, security personnel tried to make the fan stand up but Shehnaaz took a stand for her fan and shooed away the security personnel. The actress then accepted the fan gift and showered her with kisses and hugs.

This video is going VIRAL on social media, Shehnaaz Gill is winning hearts on social media with many lauding her for her sweet gestures.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is now all set for Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' which will be her Bollywood debut movie.

