Shehnaaz Gill Flaunts Her Perfect Curves In Shimmery Dress, High Boots; Fans Call Her 'Fire'

New Delhi: Shehnaaz Gill rules the hearts of millions with her adorable smile, dressing style, and of course, performances. She was last seen in Karan Boolani's 'Thank You For Coming' alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi. Her fashion game is always on-point and yet again she has taken over the internet with her impressive shimmery look.

On Monday, Gill took to her Instagram handle and shared some photos in which she was seen flaunting her curves in a gorgeous shimmery dress. Shehnaaz sported a shimmery purple dress and looked breathtakingly gorgeous. She tied her hair in a high ponytail and went full-out on glam with the makeup.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis, most of them called her 'fire.' “Ek hi post me hotness aur cuteness maintain rakhna koii inse sikhe,” one of the fans wrote. “Chehre k tere lakho deewane hai, hume adat si hai tujhe muskurata dekhne ki !! Happy to see you very happy #ShehnaazGill,” another comment read.

Shehnaaz made her Bollywood debut in Farhad Samji's directorial 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', where she shared the screen space with Salman Khan. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles. Gill recently impressed her fans with a brief yet impactful performance in the 2023 film Thank You for Coming, sharing the screen with Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi. She played Karan Kundrra’s love interest in the film who develops a friendship with Bhumi.

She also collaborated with Guru Randhawa on the song 'Moon Rise' which took the internet by storm. She will also be seen in '100%', a film by Sajid Khan. John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi are also part of the family entertainer.