SHEHNAAZ GILL

Shehnaaz Gill Grabs Eyeballs At TIFF In Stunning Golden Gown With Plunging Neckline: Watch

Shehnaaz stunned in a golden gown with a plunging neckline and paired her outfit with gloves. The actress sizzled in a halter-neck gown and tied her hair up in a bun. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 05:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shehnaaz Gill Grabs Eyeballs At TIFF In Stunning Golden Gown With Plunging Neckline: Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss' fame Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is promoting her upcoming film 'Thank You For Coming' co-starring Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Karan Kundrra. Last night, the cast of the film attended the Toronto International Film Festival. Actresses spelled glam in stunning outfits but the most talked-about ensemble was of Punjab's Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill. 

Shehnaaz stunned in a golden gown with a plunging neckline and paired her outfit with gloves. The actress sizzled in a halter-neck gown and tied her hair up in a bun. She completed her look with a pair of accessories, and party makeup. Shehnaaz's plunging gown grabbed all the eyeballs at the event and fans are in love. 


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NAAZ (@shehnaaz_pure_27)

Many pictures and videos are going viral on social media where Shehnaaz can be seen totally killing the look. Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shining (@shiningsoul_234)

Earlier, Rhea Kapoor posted pictures of Bhumi, Shehnaaz, Dolly, Kusha and Shibani on Instagram with the caption, "TOUCHDOWN @tiff_net! The Thank You For Coming Squad has arrived! #thankyouforcomingattiff #tyfcattiff." The pictures show Bhumi, Shehnaaz and Kusha turning Toronto into their personal runway in stylish outfits. Meanwhile, Dolly and Shibani struck a pose in glamorous ensembles. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

'Thank You For Coming' is produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd. Directed by the talented Karan Boolani, the film stars a fantastic ensemble cast including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra, and a special appearance by Anil Kapoor. Thank You For Coming to release in theatres worldwide on 6th October 2023. 

Shehnaaz made her Bollywood debut in Farhad Samji's directorial 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', where she shared the screen space with Salman Khan. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles. She also collaborated with Guru Randhawa on the song 'Moon Rise' which took the internet by storm. She will also be seen in '100%', a film by Sajid Khan. John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi are also part of the family entertainer. 

