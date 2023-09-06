trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658727
Shehnaaz Gill Grabs Eyeballs In Backless Gown With Plunging Neckline, Fans Are Stunned: Watch

Shehnaaz was seen blaming it up in an orange backless gown with a plunging neckline. The actress completed her look with some golden accessories and kept her locks wavy and open.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 04:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shehnaaz Gill Grabs Eyeballs In Backless Gown With Plunging Neckline, Fans Are Stunned: Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shehnaaz Gill rules the hearts of millions with her adorable smile, dressing style, and of course, performances. She will be soon seen in Karan Boolani's 'Thank You For Coming' alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi. Shehnaaz was snapped by the paps today at the trailer launch of the film in a sizzling plunging gown and fans cannot get over it. 

Shehnaaz was seen blaming it up in an orange backless gown with a plunging neckline. The actress completed her look with some golden accessories and kept her locks wavy and open. She smile and posed for the paps at the trailer launch of 'Thank You For Coming.' 


Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One wrote, "Who’s the hottest girl in the world? My desi girl," another one commented, "Beautiful," "Sweetheart," wrote a third one. 

Makers dropped a fun trailer of 'Thank You For Coming' today and fans are hooked. The trailer guarantees an uproarious laughter-filled experience that's bound to leave the audiences in a frenzy.  

Directed by the talented Karan Boolani, the film stars a fantastic ensemble cast including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra, and a special appearance by Anil Kapoor.

What makes this film even more special is that it's the only Hindi feature film selected for a grand gala world premiere at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival 2023, scheduled on 15th September 2023 at the prestigious Roy Thomson Hall.

In the trailer, we are introduced to Kanika Kapoor, portrayed by Bhumi Pednekar, a woman in her thirties who is grappling with a life filled with chaos. The movie explores the themes of love, friendship, and pleasure in the most hilarious way.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd,  Directed by Karan Boolani and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, Thank You For Coming to release in theatres worldwide on 6th October 2023. 

