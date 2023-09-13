Shehnaaz Gill Grabs Eyeballs In Sexy Black Dress, Actress Parties With 'Thank You For Coming' Team - Watch

New Delhi: Shehnaaz Gill rules the hearts of millions with her adorable smile, dressing style, and of course, performances. She will be soon seen in Karan Boolani's 'Thank You For Coming' alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi. She took the internet by storm with her sexy look last night. Shehnaaz looked super-hot in a faux leather dress as she partied with her girl gang.

Shehnaaz's sexy video is going viral on social media where she can be seen having some fun with her 'Thank You For Coming' co-stars. Shehnaaz on Tuesday attended an uber-cool party as a part of the promotion for her upcoming film and looked sensational as she arrived in a racy black dress that featured a plunging neckline. She styled her hair in loose beachy waves and completed her look with a pair of high heels and bold makeup.

Many videos and pictures of the actress from last night's event are going viral on Instagram where Shehnaaz can be seen partying with her girl gang. Shehnaaz, Kusha Kapila, Bhumi Pednekar and Shibani Bedi stunned in black, Dolly Singh sizzled in a golden outfit.

Earlier, at the trailer launch of the film, Shehnaaz turned heads in a sizzling plunging gown. She was seen glamming it up in an orange backless gown with a plunging neckline. The actress completed her look with some golden accessories and kept her locks wavy and open.

'Thank You For Coming' is produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd. Directed by the talented Karan Boolani, the film stars a fantastic ensemble cast including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra, and a special appearance by Anil Kapoor. Thank You For Coming to release in theatres worldwide on 6th October 2023.

Shehnaaz made her Bollywood debut in Farhad Samji's directorial 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', where she shared the screen space with Salman Khan. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles. She also collaborated with Guru Randhawa on the song 'Moon Rise' which took the internet by storm. She will also be seen in '100%', a film by Sajid Khan. John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi are also part of the family entertainer.