Mumbai: Walking on the ramp for the first time dressed in a bridal attire Shehnaaz Gill made a stunning appearance and looked extremely pretty. Looking exquisite in a Red Samant Chauhan Lehenga, Shehnaaz won everyone's heart. She started off walking confidently as the showstopper of the fashion show and then danced her heart out on Sidhu Moose Wala`s song `Sohne Lagde`.



Shehnaaz took to Instagram to share the video, she wrote, "Debut walk done right! Walked for the super talented designer @samantchauhan. Thank you people of Ahmedabad for making us extra special for me! Your hospitality and love are immeasurable. #ShowStopper #ShehnaazGill".Fans were in awe of her as they left comments praising her for her Ramp debut. A fan wrote, "Most gorgeous punjabi bride #shehnaazgill".



Another one wrote, "Most Beautiful Showstopper Ever, Keep Shining like the brightest star #shehnaazgill".And, another Instagram user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "I`m so proud of you Gill, you nailed your first ramp".



On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film, `Honsla Rakh` opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She is reported to make her Bollywood debut very soon. Due to Shehnaaz`s close proximity to Actor Salman Khan, fans have been speculating that she will be seen in his next film `Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali`.`Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali` will have Pooja Hegde as the female lead, alongside Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal.