New Delhi: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill became a fan favourite - all thanks to her cutesy antics and bonding with late TV actor and reality show winner Sidharth Shukla. Their fandom earned them the 'SidNaz' moniker which broke several records online that year and continues o win a million hearts on social media.

A die-hard SidNaz supporter tweeted a video of Shehnaaz signing an autograph with the message, “Shehnaaz Gill loves u. Keep supporting, Sid Naaz.” Also, ‘Sid’s was written above hers. Check out the tweet: The way she autographed n wrote Sid upar n then Naaz neeche rather than writing #SidNaaz together..I feel is cus she now keeps him at a pedestal so high like a GAURDIAN ANGEL watchin n guiding over her from abv n she wud always b behind him following his footsteps n life lessons

Reacting to the massive trolling she received for hugging and kissing Salman Khan as they attended Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid party recently, Shehnaaz told Times of India, "Main sirf positives pe hi dhyaan dena chahti hoon. Jitna pyaar log mujhe dete hai, woh bahot hai baki saari negativity ko overshadow karne ke liye. So why should I look at the negative side of it? Thik hai, social media hai hi aisa medium, par hum toh uske acche traits pe concentrate kar sakte hai."

"Being popular on social media and having a huge fan base means you get a lot of love. But it also means a lot of trolling. That is a reality that all celebrities must come to terms with. But everything has a positive and a negative side, it is up to you what you want to concentrate on," she added.