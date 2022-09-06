NewsLifestylePeople
SHEHNAAZ GILL

Shehnaaz Gill misses Sidharth Shukla as she visits Lalbaugcha Raja, touches his tattoo with teary-eyes

On Monday, she visited Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja with her brother Shehbaaz to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 05:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most talked-about actors in the industry today.
  • She receives immense love and blessings from her fans for all her on-screen and off-screen activities.

Trending Photos

Shehnaaz Gill misses Sidharth Shukla as she visits Lalbaugcha Raja, touches his tattoo with teary-eyes

New Delhi: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most talked-about actors in the industry today. She receives immense love and blessings from her fans for all her on-screen and off-screen activities.

On Monday, she visited Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja with her brother Shehbaaz to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Shehnaaz looked absolutely STUNNING in a mustard salwar suit that she teamed with a pair of stylish hoops and nose pin. With a wide smile on her face and light tears in her eyes, Shehnaaz won millions of hearts.

Shehbaaz has a tattoo of Sidharth on his arm and Shehnaaz was seen touching it while holding her brother's hand. This moment left the fans emotional. Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who fans lovingly call 'SidNaaz' became a household name after their adorable chemistry on 'Bigg Boss 13.'  

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and crying emojis. 'Our SidNaaz at Lalbaugh,' one fan wrote. The other one commented, 'Sid is always with her.'

On the work front, Shehnaaz is currently busy shooting for Salman Khan`s film `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan`. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. Salman`s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was also a part of the film. However, he reportedly walked out of the film.

She last appeared in Diljit Dosanjh's 'Honsla Rakh.' Earlier in May, Shehnaaz, who shares a good bond with actor and Bigg Boss host, Salman Khan, was spotted at the Eid party at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's house in Mumbai.

Live Tv

shehnaaz gillSidharth ShuklasidnaazShehnaaz Sidharthsidharth shukla tattooShehbaazshehnaaz gill brother

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why government decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence
DNA Video
DNA: ISI's failed conspiracy against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 05, 2022
DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints