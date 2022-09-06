New Delhi: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most talked-about actors in the industry today. She receives immense love and blessings from her fans for all her on-screen and off-screen activities.

On Monday, she visited Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja with her brother Shehbaaz to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Shehnaaz looked absolutely STUNNING in a mustard salwar suit that she teamed with a pair of stylish hoops and nose pin. With a wide smile on her face and light tears in her eyes, Shehnaaz won millions of hearts.

Shehbaaz has a tattoo of Sidharth on his arm and Shehnaaz was seen touching it while holding her brother's hand. This moment left the fans emotional. Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who fans lovingly call 'SidNaaz' became a household name after their adorable chemistry on 'Bigg Boss 13.'

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and crying emojis. 'Our SidNaaz at Lalbaugh,' one fan wrote. The other one commented, 'Sid is always with her.'

On the work front, Shehnaaz is currently busy shooting for Salman Khan`s film `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan`. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. Salman`s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was also a part of the film. However, he reportedly walked out of the film.

She last appeared in Diljit Dosanjh's 'Honsla Rakh.' Earlier in May, Shehnaaz, who shares a good bond with actor and Bigg Boss host, Salman Khan, was spotted at the Eid party at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's house in Mumbai.