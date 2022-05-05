हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
shehnaaz gill

Shehnaaz Gill plants a kiss on Salman Khan's neck at Arpita Khan's Eid bash, gets BRUTALLY trolled for her behaviour

'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Shehnaaz Gill attended Arpita Khan's Eid bash where she was seen hugging and kissing Salman Khan and netizens thought that she was a bit drunk.

Shehnaaz Gill plants a kiss on Salman Khan&#039;s neck at Arpita Khan&#039;s Eid bash, gets BRUTALLY trolled for her behaviour
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma turned host and organised an Eid party at their Mumbai residence recently. The bash saw in attendance several celebrities including Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sushmita Shetty, Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Kangana Ranaut, Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Manish Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza, Sonali Bendre, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat among others.
 
'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, who has striked a good bond with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, was also seen making it to the bash. However, she grabbed all the eyeballs after she got papped with the superstar at the Eid bash. 

As Shehnaaz was exiting the venue, she held Salman Khan's hand before the shutterbugs and hugged and kissed the superstar. A clip of her and Salman Khan from the bash was shared on social media and left their fans surprised. Salman could be seen coming out of the video to see-off Shehnaaz. They then pose for the mediapersons at the red carpet when she hugs and plants a kiss on his neck. Salman then tells her, 'Jao Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif'.  

While some of the users were elated to see Shehnaaz moving ahead in life after the sudden demise of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla, a few trolled the actress for her behaviour with the superstar at the bash. Some of the users also commented that probably the 'Honsla Rakh' actress was a bit drunk at the bash and this was the reason for her getting 'over friendly with Salman'. 

A fan reacted, "Sana being Sana again getting excited as Salman sir came to drop her to the car, our cutie is still the same." Another said, "Only shehnaaz can do this. That is why I am in love with her."

"Why is she behaving like a chichiori with Salman? As if she is in a relationship with him.. behaving so weirdly!' wrote one user.

Watch the VIRAL clip of Shehnaaz kissing Salman at the Eid bash: 

Salman Khan

As most know, Salman calls Shehnaaz 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif'. As per recent rumours doing the rounds, the 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant has been roped in by the superstar in his film, 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. Just not that, she's reportedly been allowed to take the fee as per her will. 

The duo have always shared a cordial and warm relationship as was evident when Shehnaaz featured on 'Bigg Boss 15' and had a fun chat with Salman. The actor even comforted her when she broke down on stage, thinking about her late friend Sidharth Shukla.

For the unversed, Shehnaaz shot to fame during her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She became a popular face on Salman Khan-hosted show. Her chemistry with late TV actor Sidharth Shukla became the talk-of-the-town. 
 

