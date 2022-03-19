Shehnaaz Gill raises hotness bar in latest photoshoot by ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill has dropped some fresh photos from her photoshoot with ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill has dropped some fresh photos from her photoshoot with ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani. 

In the recent released photos, Shehnaaz looked gorgeous as ever. 

 

Taking to her social media handle, she wrote, “PURPLE REIGNS… Photography @DabbooRatnani
Assisted by @ManishaDRatnani
Creative director & styling - @iamkenferns
Makeup - @kanika.world
Hair - @daksh_hairguru
Location - @westinpowai
Managed by - @kaushal_j…”

Clad in a purple ruffled bell bottom pants, Shehnaaz wore a matching jacket. She tied her hair in a ponytail and completed her look with a minimal make-up. 

 

Shehnaaz has been Dabboo’s muse for quite some time now. Every now and then, she has been sharing pictures on her social media where she got clicked by the ace photographer. 

For the unversed, Shehnaaz shot to fame during her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She became a popular face on Salman Khan-hosted show. Her chemistry with late TV actor Sidharth Shukla became the talk-of-the-town. 

 

