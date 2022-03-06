Shehnaaz Gill says Siddharth Shukla ‘always wanted to see me happy’ on Shilpa Shetty’s show

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a video of her upcoming Radio Mirchi talk show ‘Shape of you’ on Saturday, that is all about workout, fitness, mental health and overall wellbeing. In the trailer shared by Shilpa, various celebrities like John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandes, Tahira Kashyap, Shamita Shetty and Shehnaaz Gill can be seen featuring on the show.

Within a minute of the trailer, Shehnaaz is seen shaking a leg with Shilpa. She also says, “Agar hum thumke na maare toh wo figure kis kaam ka? (What is the use of having a good figure if we don’t use it to dance?)”

Shehnaaz can also be seen remembering rumoured boyfriend and late actor Siddharth Shukla on the show. In another snippet she can be seen telling the host, “Sidharth mujhe hamesha haste hue dekhna chahta tha. (Sidharth always wanted to see me happy).”

Shehnaaz and Sidharth met on the sets of Salman Khan hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss 13. The two grew close to each other and were fondly referred as SidNaaz by their fans. They even remained close after BB 13 got over.

Sidharth shockingly died in September 2021 after suffering an alleged heart-attack. Shehnaaz later paid a tribute to Siddharth with her song ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’.

Sharing the promo of the show, Shilpa wrote in the caption, “Played many roles, but the one that I’m most passionate about is being a Wellness enthusiast. And whatever platform it takes… Films/TV to NOW radio to spread the word. Couldn’t have a better catalyst in doing this better on Radio. Hence, joining hands with Filmy Mirchi (@filmy.mirchi) for my own fitness chat show felt serendipitous”.

She further added, “Bringing my life’s learnings about making positive & healthy lifestyle changes to the table with my celebrity friends. I’m elated and excited to announce my latest venture: ‘Pintola Peanut Butter presents Shape Of You!’ I am going to be in conversation with a lot of my friends; and we’ll be discussing their fitness journeys, their mental & physical struggles, and some secret life mantras that they swear by!”

The show is scheduled to stream on Filmy Mirchi from March 11.