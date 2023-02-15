Shehnaaz Gill Wears a Hot Pink Saree With Plunging Neckline Bow Blouse in new Photoshoot - Watch

New Delhi: Singer-turned-actress Shehnaaz Kaur Gill amassed a massive fan following - all thanks to her stint in the Bigg Boss Season 13. She gained stardom post the reality show and fans showered her with love and appreciation. She is now all set to make her big screen debut in Salman Khan's upcoming venture Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

Shehnaaz recently shot for a photoshoot with ace lensman Dabboo Ratnani and the clipping of it was shared online. She posted her glam look on Valentine's Day and fans couldn't be happier. Shehnaaz wore a hot pink saree with a low-cut neckline blouse beautified with a big bow. Take a look here:

Shehnaaz became a fan-favourite after her Bigg Boss 13 journey and the special bond she shared with the late Sidharth Shukla. Their fan army came up with a moniker 'SidNaz' which remained a top trend throughout their BB13 stint.

On the work front, Shehnaaz was recently seen in a music video titled 'Ghani Syaani' which marked her first collaboration with MC Square. Besides this, she also launched her chat show called Desi Vibes.

Shehnaaz and Guru Randhawa recently collaborated for the music video 'Moon Rise' which was unveiled a month back.

She will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,' directed by Farhad Samji. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati and Parth Siddhpura among others.