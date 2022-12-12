Shehnaaz Gill's adorable clips with late rumoured boyfriend Siddharth Shukla send internet into meltdown, watch

NEW DELHI: It is Siddharth Shukla's birthday anniversary today and tributes are pouring in from all corners. The popular television actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant would have turned 41 today. Actress and Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill who shared a closed bond with the 'Balika Badhu' fame actor and was rumoured to be dating him, dropped a series of his photos along with a heartfelt note.

Shehnaaz and Siddharth met on Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 13' and came close to each other. Their pair still today is one of the most loved of all times. Their fans still today share their adorable chemistry and fun moments during their stint in the Bigg Boss. Today, on Siddharth Shukla's 41st birthday anniversary, we take a look at some most adorable moments of 'Sidnaaz' that is likely to take you to a dreamy world.

Please the way Sidharth was looking at Shehnaaz here please my heart.. ___#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/AhLhgKOsJD — Minnie _ _i______'_ ___ (@SidNaaz_Forever) December 8, 2022

Shehnaaz has on several occasion expressed her feelings for Siddharth Shukla. After 'Bigg Boss 13', Shehnaaz appeared on another reality show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' to find her prospective partner. However, she later walked out of the show alone saying she is in love with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.

Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut in the 2008 TV show 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na'. He appeared in sit-coms like 'Balika Vadhu', 'Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi' and 'Love U Zindagi'. He later made his OTT debut with 'Broken But Beautiful 3'.

He also appeared in a supporting role in Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan's 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. He emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and participated in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7'. He also hosted 'Savdhaan India' and 'India's Got Talent'.

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2020 after suffering from a heart attack.