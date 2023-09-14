New Delhi: The Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Kaur Gill instantly became a household name during her successful stint on the show. From her antics to solid bond with late Sidharth Shukla - Shehnaaz or Sana (as her fans call her) the girl-next-door made her way straight into the hearts of the viewers. Today, she's a star, waiting for her second Bollywood movie 'Thank You For Coming' - a chick flick to hit the screens soon.

SHEHNAAZ GILL'S HOT AVATAR

Shehnaaz and the girl gang headlined by Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi were seen hitting a club in Mumbai in sultry black outfits - perfectly slipping into the theme of their rock and roll chick flick. Shehnaaz wore a sexy deep cut cleavage-showing faux leather black dress. She has shed all the extra kilos and indeed looks hot as hell.

IS SHEHNAAZ GILL DRUNK IN THIS VIDEO?

Among many videos splashed on social media of the girl gang promoting a song launch event of 'Haan Ji' from their movie, a video has surfaced where Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz Badeshah can be seen holding her hand tightly as they make a quick exit from the club. While Shehbaz is making sure his sister walks all fine, Shehnaaz looks in a rather goofy avatar.

Netizens took to social media and wondered whether the Bigg Boss 13 star is drunk or in 'high spirits'.

On the work front, Shehnaaz's upcoming movie is produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd. Directed by Karan Boolani and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, Thank You For Coming to release in theatres worldwide on 6th October 2023.

Shehnaaz made her Bollywood debut in Farhad Samji's directorial 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', where she shared the screen space with Salman Khan. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles.

She will also be seen in '100%', a film by Sajid Khan. John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi are also part of the family entertainer.