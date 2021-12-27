Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh shot at in Amritsar days after joining BJP: Report

NEW DELHI: Popular Punjabi singer-actress Shehnaaz Gill had a tough year following the death of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. The actress went into a state of shock following the tragedy and kept herself away from the public glare. While she took a lot of time and effort to get back to work, she suffered another shock on Monday after her father Santokh Singh Sukh was shot at in Amritsar while he was returning home.

Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh escaped unhurt in the firing incident. Santokh had recently joined BJP ahead of the Punjab assembly elections in 2022. He was returning from an event in Amritsar when the incident took place. Reports suggested that his security had parked the car they were travelling in for a toilet break, leaving him alone in the car. As per the report, he was seated at the driver's seat when two bike-borne assailants approached the car and fired bullets at him.

As soon as the security men noticed it, they threw bricks at the assailants in order to stop them, however, they succeeded in fleeing from the crime scene.

Santokh alleged that even though the police was informed about the incident timely, an official complaint is yet to be registered. Meanwhile, another media report stated that Harpreet Singh, Station House Officer, Jandiala Guru police station, claimed that the police recovered four empty shells from the spot. A News18 report said that the police said the matter seemed suspicious and the investigation is on.

Speaking of Shehnaaz Gill, she was recently seen in the Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh', also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

