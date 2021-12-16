Shehnaaz Gill's video with late actor Sidharth Shukla's mom goes viral on social media - Watch

New Delhi: Late actor Sidharth Shukla's fan family and close friends remembered the star on his first birth anniversary on December 12 this year. In fact, Bigg Boss host Salman Khan also paid a tribute to him on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, saying "today is the birthday of a 'Bigg Boss' winner who is no longer among us. So, today's episode is dedicated to you. The irreplaceable Sidharth Shukla. You left us too soon buddy. Missing you and wishing you on this special day."

Now, days after his birth anniversary, a video of close friend Shehnaaz Gill visiting Sidharth Shukla's mother Rita Shukla and sister at their residence building has gone viral on social media. Although the date and time of this video is unknown, yet it surfaced after Sid's birth anniversary. Take a look here:

Shehnaaz Gill also paid a heartfelt tribute to Sid by sharing a post online with angel wings edited to late Bigg Boss 13 winner's pic-art.

Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise on September 2, 2021, sent shock waves to the entire nation. He was 40.

The ocean of fan following, his family members and friends mourned Sid's sudden death.

Besides Sidharth's mother and other family members, who were the most struck with this unforeseen tragedy, it was Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, whose first appearance at his funeral left all heartbroken. Shehnaaz, his Bigg Boss 13 fellow contestant and close friend was inconsolable and stayed throughout the last rites rituals with family. She was accompanied by brother Shehbaz Badesha.

Several celebrities from the television and film industry came to offer condolences at Sidharth Shukla's residence and later at the Oshiwara Crematorium. Sidharth's mother was accompanied by family members as she performed her son's last rites.