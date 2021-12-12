Shehnaaz Gill's SPECIAL post for Sidharth Shukla on his birth anniversary leaves SidNaaz fans in tears!

New Delhi: As today marks the 41st birth anniversary of late actor Sidharth Shukla, social media is flooded with the memories of the beloved star. His fans and friends from across the country took to social platforms on Sunday and remembered the 'Bigg Boss 13' winner on his birth anniversary.

Among all the family and friends that one person who is missing Sidharth the most is none other than Shehnaaz Gill Kaur.

On the special occasion of his birthday, Shehnaaz shared an edited picture of Sidharth with angel wings on his back. However, the actress wrote nothing in the caption area.

SidNaaz fans who were waiting for Shehnaaz to post something on his special day were left speechless and emotional after seeing the post.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s bond became the talk-of-the-town during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. While some called them close friends others called them soulmates as they were so deeply and madly involved with each other. Their fans fondly called them SidNaaz.

Well, their bond became stronger post the show as the duo did several music videos together. The two appeared for songs including, 'Shona Shona', 'Bhula Dunga', 'Habit'. They also made promotional appearances in episodes of the reality shows 'Dance Deewane 3' and 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

Post Sidharth’s death, Shehnaaz had been staying away from social media and media glare for quite sometime. However, earlier this month, she resumed back her work and fulfilled her professional commitments for Habit and Honsla Rakh.

Ever since Shehnaaz got to know about Sidharth’s demise, she has been inconsolable. The same has been witnessed when the actress was first time spotted post his time at his last rites journey. Her first appearance post his untimely death has shaken fans, media and friends.

Shehnaaz was accompanied by her brother Shehbaaz and looked completely heartbroken. She was teary-eyed and inconsolable.

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 due to heart attack. His untimely demise left everyone shocked. He was 40 when he breathed his last.

The actor last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.

He also shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the 2014 hit film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. The actor was also seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the 2018 movie 'Soorma'.

He recently tasted success with his stint on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', where he emerged as the winner.

The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya Rao.