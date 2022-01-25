Shehzaada producer levels big allegations against Kartik Aaryan, says 'he threatened to quit film', calls him 'unprofessional'

NEW DELHI: Actor Kartik Aaryan has been making headlines for his upcoming film 'Shezaada', which is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu blockbuster 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. However, it seems like the actor has got into a tiff with producer Manish Shah, who reportedly has called the actor 'unprofessional'.

It so happened that makers of Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' were planning to release the Hindi version of the film in theatres in coming days. However, the plan was cancelled a few days back. Now, Manish Shah, in an exclusive interview with India Today revealed that actor Kartik Aaryan, who has been shooting for the Hindi remake of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' had threatened to walk out of the film if the Telugu original was released in theatres.

"The makers of Shehzda were not keen to release the Hindi version in cinemas. Also, Kartik Aaryan said if the movie was released in theatres, he would walk out of the film, which would have caused Shehzada producers a loss of Rs 40 crores. It was extremely unprofessional of him," Shah told India Today.

"I have known Shehzada producers for 10 years. I cannot have people who are close to me losing Rs 40 crores, so I dropped it. By doing this, I ended up losing Rs 20 crores. I spent Rs 2 crores only on dubbing. I wanted this film to be bigger than 'Pushpa: The Rise'. If I do not release the film I lose money, so now I am releasing it on my channel. I would not have done anything for Kartik Aaryan, I only did this because of Allu Arvind. Why would I do this for a Bollywood hero? I don’t know him," Shah added.

However, filmmaker Rohit Dhawan, who is the director of 'Shehzada', came out in defence of Kartik Aaryan, said, "Kartik’s intent and excitement for ‘Shehzada’ is unquestionable. It’s been a joy working with him. As director and actor, we share a solid bond and nothing can come in the way of our love for the film."

On the other hand, producer Aman Gill too supported Aaryan "After finding out about the Hindi version release of ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, we the producers on our own, requested Manishji to not release it. Kartik is going all out for ‘Shehzada’ as an actor and only discusses how he can contribute to make this the biggest film for everyone involved, he is one of most dedicated actors in the industry."

Kartik had made headlines in April 2021 due to his controversial exit from Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions' 'Dostana 2'. Dharma Productions had released an official statement informing fans that they would be recasting its upcoming much-anticipated movie 'Dostana 2' despite that Kartik had extensively shot for a portion of the film.

The original cast of 'Dostana 2' included names like Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani. Several speculations were made around Kartik’s exit from the film, one being that the actor didn’t want to do the film because he had a big fallout with Janhvi Kapoor. Later, filmmaker Karan Johar unfollowed Kartik on social media. Earlier, the actor had stated that controversies surrouding his exit from 'Dostana 2' had effected his families.

