Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, a name synonymous with timeless entertainment, commemorated the extraordinary 60th birth anniversary of the legendary actress Sridevi in a truly exceptional manner. Proudly presenting a heartfelt tribute, Shemaroo celebrated this iconic star through a special edition of its acclaimed series, Screen Legends. This tribute serves as a touching homage to the indelible mark Sridevi left on the hearts of countless fans worldwide.





Screen Legends is a captivating audio-visual series dedicated to celebrating the remarkable contributions of iconic Bollywood actors and actresses across different eras, including both the rich history and the vibrant present of the industry. This series offers a heartfelt tribute to their enduring impact and legacy. With an aim to preserve the rich legacy of Bollywood, the series stands as a tribute presented in the form of concise biographical narratives, where the artistic and personal voyage of each actor is elegantly depicted through a skilful voice-over narration by RJ Adaa.

As Screen Legends reaches its significant 100th episode milestone, on this occasion, Shemaroo honoured the cinematic brilliance of the evergreen diva, Sridevi. The tribute unfolds over three consecutive specially curated episodes dedicated to tracing her remarkable journey. The Sridevi Special episodes on Screen Legends offers an immersive experience, guiding audiences through a nostalgic voyage encompassing her iconic roles and moments that define an entire era of Indian cinema. This tribute goes beyond acknowledging her 60th birth anniversary; it's a heartfelt testament to her everlasting influence on the Indian Cinema.

Sridevi special episodes are accessible on Shemaroo's official YouTube channel and ShemarooMe App (OTT). On her birth anniversary, the series was also aired on Classic DTH services such as Tata Sky Classic Cinema, Airtel Sadabahar Cinema, and DishD2H Evergreen Classics Active. This widespread availability ensured that fans from all walks of life can partake in commemorating the life and legacy of this eternal diva.

Sridevi, often hailed as the "Chandni of Indian Cinema" remains an inspiration for aspiring actors and continues to captivate generations of cinephiles. Shemaroo's tribute serves as a sincere means for fans to remember and cherish the extraordinary actress who indelibly marks the silver screen.

Experience the brilliance and enchantment of Sridevi through the Screen Legends special tribute on the Shemaroo YouTube Channel.