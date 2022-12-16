Sherlyn Chopra calls Deepika Padukone 'sympathiser of Tukde Tukde gang', says 'saffron colour bikini NOT acceptable to Hindus'

New Delhi: Actress Sherlyn Chopra echoed the comments the made by Madhya Pradesh minister Dr Narottam Mishra expressing his displeasure on Deepika Padukone’s 'saffron coloured bikini' in Pathaan’s song Besharam Rang which was released recently. The controversial star even called Deepika the 'sympathiser of Tukde Tukde gang'

India Today quoted Sherlyn Chopra saying in an interview, "I completely agree with Narottam Mishra ji, Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, who upon being asked about Aamir Khan doing Kalash Pooja and Shah Rukh Khan offering prayers to Vaishnodevi Maa, said that people can offer prayers to whomsoever they believe in but at the same time, they must be mindful of other peoples’ beliefs and sentiments."

Adding more, she said, "Deepika Padukone, the sympathiser of Tukde Tukde gang gyrating in a saffron coloured bikini in a film song titled ‘Besharam Rang’ is most certainly not acceptable to the millions of Hindus who consider saffron as the colour of purity, faith & devotion."

For the unversed, Mishra tweeted in Hindi, फिल्म #Pathan के गाने में टुकड़े-टुकड़े गैंग की समर्थक अभिनेत्री दीपिका पादुकोण की वेशभूषा बेहद आपत्तिजनक है और गाना दूषित मानसिकता के साथ फिल्माया गया है। गाने के दृश्यों व वेशभूषा को ठीक किया जाए अन्यथा फिल्म को मध्यप्रदेश में अनुमति दी जाए या नहीं दी जाए,यह विचारणीय होगा।"

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will be seen together on the big screens for the first time. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. It is the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. The movie is scheduled for release on January 25, 2023.