Sherlyn Chopra Grabs Eyeballs In Dangerously Bold Top With Saree, Leaves Viewers Shocked

New Delhi: Model-actor Sherlyn Chopra often sends shockwaves on the internet with whatever she does, be it her bold appearances or her views on the latest happenings. The former 'Bigg Boss' contestant recently made an appearance wearing a green saree and a daringly low-necked top, which sparked outrage online. The actor was mercilessly bashed by irked netizens for her 'fame-seeking tactics and destroying the traditional culture'. Sherlyn's outrageous wardrobe choices have frequently made news, and paparazzi have repeatedly captured her in edgy personas that spark conversation.

On Saturday, the actor ditched her western outfit and donned a green saree. However, her low neckline top with the saree left viewers jaw-dropped. While she was seen repeatedly adjusting her top, the actor confidently posed for the cameras. Check out her latest bold look in the saree.

Sherlyn Chopra's Bold Airport Look

A few days back, Sherlyn was captured at the airport wearing a glam criss-cross halter neck backless top in rust colour which she teamed with pants and high heels. However, while posing and walking in style, Sherlyn's halter neck top did give her some trouble and the actor almost suffered an oops moment at the airport. Apparently, her attire revealed a little extra for the cameras.

Sherlyn Chopra vs Rakhi Sawant

Earlier, she was in the news over her alleged face-off with 'controversy queen' Rakhi Sawant. Sherlyn had filed a complaint against the former Bigg Boss star alleging that she released her objectionable photos and videos on social media. However, after Rakhi and her husband Adil Durrani's marital trouble came out in public, Sherlyn buried the hatchet and the two turned friends. They even hugged and kissed each other before the cameras to declare that there is no animosity between them anymore.

However, a few weeks later, Sherlyn was once again seen taking a dig at Rakhi for her 'clone' remarks. Rakhi had told mediapersons, "There is only one Rakhi Sawant and everyone else can only be a clone. Even if they try, they cannot become Rakhi Sawant in the next seven lives." Reacting to Rakhi's statement, Sherlyn responded by taking a dig at her failed relationships and mimicking her before the cameras.

On the work front, Sherlyn is all set to make her comeback to the screen with 'Paurashpur Season 2'. She will be seen in the role of the enchanting and royal 'Maharani Snehlata' in the web-series. The 35-year-old star was the first Indian woman to pose nude for Playboy magazine back in 2012. Her photos were released two years later, reportedly. She was recently seen in the rap song 'Wo Karte Hai Judge'. She has also been a part of films like 'Dosti: Friends Forever' (2005), 'Red Swastik' (2007), 'Wajah Tum Ho' (2016), and has lately been trying her hands at making short films.