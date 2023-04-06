Sherlyn Chopra Mercilessly Trolled For Taking Off Her Jacket At Airport To Flaunt Her Body - Watch

New Delhi: Model-actress Sherlyn Chopra who manages to hog attention with her statements and controversies was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport in athleisure wear. She wore a denim jacket which she took off while posing for the shutterbugs and showed off her muscle power. And guess what? Got brutally trolled in return.

Social media can be a nasty place for celebrities as netizens sometimes can be really mean while posting their comments. Reacting to Sherlyn Chopra's video, one user wrote: Error……Too much plastic while another one said: Stop this kind of in public place, airport hai inke baap ka stage nahi.

She was in news over her alleged face-off with Rakhi Sawant. Sherlyn had filed a complaint against the former Bigg Boss star alleging that she released her objectionable photos and videos on social media.

Earlier, Rakhi and Sheryn had a war of words after Rakhi Sawant commented on Sherlyn Chopra's allegations against filmmaker Sajid Khan in MeToo connection. She mimicked her and rubbished all the claims made by Sherlyn.

However, after Rakhi and her husband Adil Durrani's marital trouble came out in public, Sherlyn buried the hatchet and the two turned friends.

The 35-year-old star was the first Indian woman to pose nude for Playboy magazine back in 2012. Her photos were released two years later, reportedly.

Sherlyn Chopra was last seen in the video single Tunu Tunu. Composed by Vicky and Hardik and crooned by Sukriti Kakar, the foot-tapping number is produced by T-Series and Sherlyn Chopra Production. Besides feature films, short films and web series, she has turned into a producer, actor, writer, director, rapper and singer.