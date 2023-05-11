Sherlyn Chopra Shocks Paparazzi At Airport, Gets Piggyback Ride On A Guy And This Is What Happens Next - Watch

New Delhi: Controversial celebrity Sherlyn Chopra pulled a Rakhi Sawant at the airport by surprising the paps with her antics this time. Wearing a white stylish gym wear crop top and tights, she gave a small ramp walk demo and danced in front of the paps on duty. But what came as an ultimate shocker was her piggybacking on a guy at the airport. After the videos went viral on social media, netizens trolled her mercilessly and some even alleged she was trying hard to be Rakhi Sawant.

SHERLYN CHOPRA VIRAL VIDEO

Popular celeb pap Viral Bhayani and many others shared Sherlyn Chopra's fun video from the airport. He captioned it: All fun mood!! Sherlyn Chopra was snapped by our team today!! She looks absolutely fabb with her unique dressing styles!! Definitely soo entertaining. One user commented: Rakhi banane me thoda aur mehnat lagega behn. Another one said: Kitna bhi kr tu ...lekin rakhi sawant ke lavel Tak nai ayegi tu.

Last month Sherlyn was spotted at the airport donning athleisure wear. She wore a denim jacket which she took off while posing for the shutterbugs and showed off her muscle power.

WHAT IS SHERLYN CHOPRA vs RAKHI SAWANT CONTROVERSY?

She was in the news over her alleged face-off with Rakhi Sawant. Sherlyn had filed a complaint against the former Bigg Boss star alleging that she released her objectionable photos and videos on social media.

Earlier, Rakhi and Sheryn had a war of words after Rakhi Sawant commented on Sherlyn Chopra's allegations against filmmaker Sajid Khan in MeToo connection. She mimicked her and rubbished all the claims made by Sherlyn. However, after Rakhi and her husband Adil Durrani's marital trouble came out in public, Sherlyn buried the hatchet and the two turned friends.

The 35-year-old star was the first Indian woman to pose nude for Playboy magazine back in 2012. Her photos were released two years later, reportedly. Sherlyn Chopra was last seen in the video single Tunu Tunu. Composed by Vicky and Hardik and crooned by Sukriti Kakar, the foot-tapping number is produced by T-Series and Sherlyn Chopra Production. Besides feature films, short films and web series, she has turned into a producer, actor, writer, director, rapper and singer.