Sherlyn Chopra, who accused Sajid Khan of flashing his private parts, files complaint against filmmaker, writes to Union Minister Anurag Thakur

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra, who had accused Sajid Khan of allegedly flashing his private parts before during a meeting at his Mumbai residence, has filed a police complaint against filmmaker Sajid Khan today at the Juhu police station in Mumbai. The actress has done so to bring to notice a painful incident that took place in 2005 where she was molested. Sherlyn, who was spotted outside the Mumbai police station, told paparazzi that she has written a letter to Union Minister Anurag Thakur to stop Bigg Boss 16 telecast until Khan is not eliminated.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Sherlyn could be heard saying to paps, "I have come to the police station to file a complaint against Sajid Khan, who is a #MeToo accused. He is a habitual sexual predator and molester. I have come to file a complaint against him under IPC section 354, 354 A. The police have assured me that I will be called very soon to record my statement. After that, #MeToo accused Sajid Khan will also be called for questioning."

Sherlyn added that the makers of Bigg Boss are paying no heed to her request to remove Sajid from the house. She added that the channel does not understand the pain of women who have suffered at the hands of Sajid.

During the MeToo movement, Sherlyn accused Sajid Khan of flashing his private part at her. Calling the filmmaker a 'molester', she claimed that Khan asked her to rate his private part on a scale of 0 to 10. Sherlyn had shared a note on Twitter, writing, "When I had met him in April 2005, a few days after my father's demise, he had taken his penis out of his pants and had asked me to feel it. I remember having told him that I know how a penis feels like and that the purpose of my meeting with him was not to feel or rate his penis." She added, "He has the ‘superstars’ of Bollywood to vouch for his ‘character’. It’s my word against theirs. The Bollywood mafia is a strong syndicate."

Filmmaker Sajid Khan was called out in the 2018 MeToo movement when one of his assistants named Saloni Chopra accused him of sexual harassment. Saloni, in her Facebook post, described the horrifying account of how she was allegedly harassed by the filmmaker while they worked together.

Amid these allegations, Sajid stepped down as the director of 'Housefull 4' starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Sharad Kelkar, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Kriti Sanon.