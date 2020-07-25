हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sherlyn Chopra

Sherlyn Chopra's bold moves on 'Rangeela' song are raising the hotness bar! - Watch

Sherlyn calls herself a badass girl for her bold decisions of and way of living, check out her video.

Sherlyn Chopra&#039;s bold moves on &#039;Rangeela&#039; song are raising the hotness bar! - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress-model Sherlyn Chopra recently launched her OTT Platform "Redsher", which is now getting a good response from the viewers. The fitness freak actress is also quite active on social media platforms. 

Recently Sherlyn Chopra shared a video of her dancing around the hanging chains. She can be seen swinging around and dancing like no one's watching. She captioned the video saying, "हाय रामा..........." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#mondaymotivation 

A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra) on

Sherlyn calls herself a badass girl for her bold decisions of and way of living. The song is from the iconic 1995 film 'Rangeela' starring Urmila Matondkar and Jackie Shroff. The film also featured Aamir Khan in a lead role. It was helmed by Ram Gopal Varma.

Sherlyn has worked in many Bollywood projects but decided to start her own venture and become an entrepreneur. Redsher is the OTT platform with high-quality short films and web series produced and written and acted by Sherlyn Chopra.  

Sherlyn Chopra is a fitness freak and often shares her hardcore workout videos. 

 

