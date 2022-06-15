NEW DELHI: Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who recently met Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, shared a bunch of some interesting photos with the spiritual guru where they are seen riding bikes for the 'Save Soil Movement'. In the pictures, Sidharth could be seen having an interesting conversation with Sadhuguru before their ride.

The 'Student Of The Year' actor is seen wearing a white round-neck T-shirt that he paired it with a khaki shirt and denims. On the other hand, Sadhguru was seen dressed in a yellow t-shirt with Save Our Soil written on it and a pair of denims. In another picture, Sidharth and Sadhguru could be seen sitting on the bike all geared up for the ride and posing for the camera. He captioned the pictures, "Destination #HealthyFuture. #SaveSoil ride with @sadhguru."

The pictures have been liked by his fans and admirers for over 5 lakh times. A fan wrote, "Super proud of you for coming forward in initiatives like these." Another user commented, "SID- looking hot & handsome. and SG- shining like sun."





Spiritual guru Sadhguru's love for two-wheelers





Spiritual guru Sadhguru whose fondness for motorcycles is well-known recently completed 100 days of solo biking, traversing 27 nations as part of his Save Soil campaign. As per ANI, Sadhguru had in his previous Rally for Rivers campaign also used motorcycles.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the automobile enthusiast revealed the real reason behind choosing to bike it across 27 countries. As part of his movement, the spiritual leader is engaging with heads of states, government officials and experts in 27 countries to underline the urgent need for concerted action to save soil. Sadhguru said India destroyed soil health in last 45 years. "As a third world country, as an Asian nation, India has over 12,000 years of agricultural history. For 12,000 years, we managed our soils well, which means we must know what we are doing. It is only in the last 45 years that we have destroyed this. I am talking about tree-based agriculture which eventually will lead to organic agriculture" in an ANI interview.





Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming releases







Speaking of Sidharth, he was last seen in 'Shershaah', a biographical war film based on the life of Vikram Batra. The film was a Box Office blockbuster and also starred his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani. He will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming web series, 'Indian Police Force'. The show will star Sidharth as Kabir Malik. Actors Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty will also star in the series.

Apart from this, he also has 'Thank God' and 'Yodha' in the pipeline. 'Thank God' also features Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. In 'Yodha', directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, he will be seen with Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is slated to release in November 2022.

Sidharth will also be seen in spy-thriller 'Mission Majnu', which has been directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Telugu actress and nation's latest crush Rashmika Mandanna. The film was initially scheduled for theatrical release in June 2022.

