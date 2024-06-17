New Delhi: Kabir Bedi's granddaughter Alaya F has been basking in the glory of her latest release - Srikanth. A biopic made on the life of Srikanth Bolla, a visually-impaired industrialist and the founder of Bollant Industries earned rave reviews from critics and audience alike. Rajkummar played the titular role while Alaya played his on-screen wife Veera Swathi. Recently, legendary actor Kabir Bedi has some great reviews to share about the movie and his granddaughter.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Kabir Bedi talked about Srikanth and Alaya's performance in it. "Seeing my granddaughter on screen is always thrilling for me," he said. "She's such a talented actress. One of my great joys in life was when I presented her with the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress for her role in ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’. She was brilliant then, and she's brilliant in ‘Srikanth’ as well. That gives me immense pleasure. But also what gave me immense pleasure was that ‘Srikanth’ is one of the best films made in India on the subject of the blind and visually challenged. It is such a heartrending story."

Reflecting on her journey as the third generation in their family to enter the film industry, he shared, "as a grandfather, I am immensely proud of her. She has done some very important films, from ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ to ‘Freddy’, ‘U Turn’, ‘Srikanth’, and the upcoming ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. This variety of roles showcases her versatility and dedication."

He continued, "Alaya has a natural talent for acting, which is inborn and god-given. But on top of that, she works incredibly hard. There is not a day when she isn't engaged in some form of training, whether it's a class, a gym routine, working on scenes, or preparing for auditions. The effort she puts in is an example to all young actors of what it takes to be successful today. I have no doubt that she will emerge as one of the most talented and versatile actresses of her generation, which of course makes me very proud."