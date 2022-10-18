Shibani Dandekar BRUTALLY trolled for Karwa Chauth post, netizens say, 'anything for the money…’

New Delhi: The idea of 'Karwa Chauth' holds different meaning for different people, while some beleive this to be a regressive practise which shouldnt be promoted today, while for some its a personal choice and who enjoy their day to the fullest. There are people who just love it as it being a big get togethers and the same applies for Bolywood celebrities but when you live in a world controlled and dictated by social media there are bound to be differing opinions and for one reason or the other if you are famous that is,are going to get trolled.

The latest instance surrounds actress and presenter Shibani Dandekar who on the day of Karwa Chauth shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "Immortalizing my first-ever Karwachauth with this beautiful & timeless @bulgari Mangalsutra. Needless to say, I didn't fast but the Love & Banter for @faroutakhtar says it all. Let's celebrate Love. #HappyKarwaChauth #Bulgari #BulgariMangalsutra #BulgariJewelry #Bzero1 #Collab".

Here is the post shared by the actress:

Now on the day of Karwa Chauth wife usually fast for their husband and this became the issue on which the Shibani Dandekar (Farhan Akhtar) was trolled (May be some people on social media found it to be offensive).

Here are some of the comments which was posted by the users. One user's comment read, "What a nonsense post only for some commercial purpose". Another user commented, "Not fasting but promoting yet another patriarchal symbol that’s mangalsutra? Why should women be announcing their ‘taken’ status by wearing or promoting such discriminatory rituals?". Another wrote, "Really disappointing, anything for the money huh".

On the work front, the actress who was last seen in the short film 'Dinner in Lockdown' will be next seen in the film 'This is Mahalakshmi' which is beig helmed by ace filmmaker Vikas Behl.