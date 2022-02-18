Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar's wedding: Anusha, Rhea groove to ‘Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna’ – Watch!

New Delhi: Farhan Akhar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot very soon. According to reports, the adorable B-Town couple will have a traditional wedding on February 19, which will be followed by a court wedding on February 21.

So, the wedding festivities have already begun and now the haldi and mehendi ceremonies are going on for the power couple and everyone seemed extremely happy about it.

So for the special occasion, Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar along with her close friend Rhea Chakraborty was seen dancing to the tunes of Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna.

The videos from the pre-wedding functions are going viral on social media with fans pouring in congratulatory messages for the lovely couple. It has been shared by several news portals and fan pages on their respective social media handles. The videos have been taken from Bollywood Gunda's instagram page.

The pre-wedding ceremonies kick-started on Thursday (February 17) and several celebrities were snapped making their way to his Mumbai residence, which was all decked out with lights and flowers.

For the unversed, Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. He began dating Shibani Dandekar in 2018.