Shibani Dandekar flaunts her diamond 'mangalsutra', says 'she didn't fast on Karwa Chauth for Farhan Akhtar'

NEW DELHI: Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are one of the popular couples of tinsle town. The duo tied the knot in February 2022 after dating each other for several years. On Thursday, Shibani Dandekar took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from her first Karwa Chauth with actor-husband Farhan Akhtar. She posted pictures flaunting her festival look with mangalsutra.

She wore a red shimmer outfit with golden borders around the neckline with open hairstyle as she posed for the camera. She glowed as she showed her elegant jewellery. She captioned her pictures, "Immortalizing my first-ever Karwachauth with this beautiful & timeless @bulgari Mangalsutra. Needless to say, I didn't fast but the Love & Banter for @faroutakhtar says it all. Let's celebrate Love." Actor Neelam commented, 'Gorgeous'.

One of her fans wrote, "Suits you. You look prettier than ever. May your life be filled with love and happiness always. Happy Karwa Chauth Shibani."

Another fan gave a suggestion, "A bindi would have complimented you well."

Other fan wrote, "Lovely morning and a lovely smile."

However, few netizens trolled the actress for sharing a post on Karwa Chauth and questioned her if she is allowed to observe the fast.

"There is.no way ur allowed to do so.."

"Yes you don't wear sindoor. So now you are not fasting then obviously you have converted to Islam after married. But please stop giving advice on karwachouth. Since you have left Hinduism ."

"In jaiso ko karwa chauth se koi matlab nhi hota!! Jewellery dikhani hoti hai"

"Karwa chauth a day of immense importance for many women has been reduced to this ?! She doesn’t fast, she doesn’t celebrate and in private probably ridicules it but yes she will use the day to make some money by selling a product.. slow clap !"

Speaking of Farhan Akhtar, he will be return to direction with his upcoming film, 'Jee Le Zaraa'. The film is written by his sister Zoya Akhtar. It stars Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.