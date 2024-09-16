Shibani Dandekar Reveals The Most Annoying Thing That Farhan Akhtar Did During The Middle Of Their Fight That Left Her Fusing

Mumbai: The latest guest on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast Chapter 2 is her best friend Shibani Dandekar and her husband, actor-producer Farhan Akhtar. The couple spoke their heart out in the episode of Chapter Two and Rhea Chakraborty dropped the teaser of it. In the video shared by Rhea on her social media accounts, Shibani mentioned how Farhan's this habit left her fuming and how. In the conversation, she happened to reveal how in the middle of their fight Farhan left to play cricket for 4 to 5 hours and she was Erghhh.

Watch the video of Shibani Dandekar spilling the beans about what kind of husband Farhan Akhtar is.

Rhea even quizzed Farhan and Shibani on who approached whom first to which Farhan joked his he was filled with messages from an unknown number, to which Shibani claimed he was speaking all lies and was cooking up his own story. Rhea even added how she is only grateful to have a friend like Rhea and she super her the real meaning of friendship.

Shibani stood like a rock to Rhea during her legal battle after she was sent to jail over being alleged of procuring drugs for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea is fighting back and she has all the support from her dear friend Shibani.