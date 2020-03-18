हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar shares loved-up pic with 'better half' Farhan Akhtar, says 'didn't get the social distancing memo'

"Better half Foo.. clearly didn't get the social distancing memo," Shibani captioned the loved-up post. 

Shibani Dandekar shares loved-up pic with 'better half' Farhan Akhtar, says 'didn't get the social distancing memo'
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@shibanidandekar

New Delhi: As people are practicing self-isolation and social distancing at the time of coronavirus pandemic, actor Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar are spending quality time with each other. She shared a cozy picture of the two and joked that they "didn't get a memo social distancing memo." The photo features Shibani and Farhan up close and she rests on his shoulders as they take the selfie and she adorably addressed him as "better half". 

"Better half Foo.. clearly didn't get the social distancing memo," Shibani captioned the loved-up post. 

Take a look at the photo here. Farhan responded with two heart emoticons.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

better half #Foo  @faroutakhtar clearly didn’t get the social distancing memo

A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar) on

The coronavirus outbreak has forced people to stay indoors as a preventive measure. Film and TV shoots have been stalled till March 31. Malls, gyms, theatres have also been shut at several places across India. Various events, award functions, interviews, shooting schedules stand postponed or canceled in view of the outbreak. During this time, the celebs are making the most of their time back home. Social media is flooded with posts on practicing social distancing, self-quarantine and containment measures. 

India has reported 137 positive cases. So far, three people - one each in Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra - have died after getting infected with the virus. The coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has claimed over 7,000 lives and infected more than 175,530 people in 145 countries. 

Farhan AkhtarShibani DandekarCoronavirus
