Shibani Dandekar shares stunning photos with birthday boy Farhan Akhtar, calls him ‘My Foo’

New Delhi: Actress Shibani Dandekar is elated as her boyfriend, filmmaker Farhan Akhar turned 48 years old on Sunday (January 9). The actress following Farhan’s sister Zoya Akhtar’s prediction also said that ‘2022’ will be the best year for Farhan.

“My Foo, to what will be your best year yet Love you FOREVER Happy birthday x @faroutakhtar #happybirthday #love #goodvibesonly,” wrote the actress along with a series of stunning photos of herself and Farhan from a photoshoot.

The duo looked dapper in black attires. Farhan wore a formal black suit and Shibani was dressed in a sexy velvet thigh-high slit black gown.

Actress Illeana D’Cruz took to the comment section and wrote, “Seriously you two so stinkin good lookin”. 

Earlier, Zoya Akhtar had shared a black and white photo with Farhan on Instagram and wished him birthday writing, “Listen to me. This is going to be the best year of your life. #bestbirthdayever, #bestboyever, I love you!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

According to gossip mills, Farhan is going to get married to Shibani this year. The couple has been very open about their relationship.

On the work front, Farhan will return to direction with his upcoming female friend's road trip film ‘Jee Ley Zaraa’. The movie stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

