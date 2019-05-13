Shibani Dandekar sizzles in printed bikini, turns into a 'beach bum' with beau Farhan Akhtar—See pics

New Delhi: Popular VJ turned host Shibani Dandekar is currently dating multi-talented B-Town director-actor-writer Farhan Akhtar. Although the duo has never really talked about being in a relationship in public yet their social media PDA and pictures together are hints enough to know that they are a happy couple.

Shibani, who is a stunner in every sense of the word shared a gorgeous picture of her wearing a printed bikini by HnM and also donned a matching kaftan with her beachwear.

She wrote in the caption: “Verified #beachbum #thatbrowngirl body by @drewnealpt #bodybydrewneal photo by @faroutakhtar outfit by @hm #nofilter Monday’s!”

Well, Farhan, on the other hand, shared a picture of the two enjoying her beach time together. Check out their picture together:

The actor-director separated from wife Adhuna Bhabani after staying together for 16 long years. They have two daughters together—Shakya and Akira. The two continue to stay cordial with each other.

Farhan will next be seen in 'Margarita With A Straw' fame filmmaker Shonali Bose's next 'The Sky Is Pink' starring Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. Rohit Suresh Saraf plays a pivotal part in the movie.