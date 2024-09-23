Mumbai: Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar appeared on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast Chapter Two where Shibani revealed how Farhan's daughters behave with her after their marriage. Shibani in the shell revealed how she was warmly welcomed by Farhan's daughters Shanya and Akira, hailing Adhuna Bhabani's upbringing and mentioning," The Akhtar family is super evolved and liberal. They have a way of thinking and approaching things that never made me feel like an outsider. Shakya and Akira have been raised to be incredibly thoughtful. Their awareness of the dynamics within this family is so well understood and accepted that it makes this journey much easier."

Farhan in the same interview mentioned how Shibani had built a strong rapport with his daughters, where Shibani credited his and Adhuna's parenting," This is also a huge credit to both their parents. They have raised them to be open-minded, understanding, kind. They aren’t the average young adult teenagers. I am dealing with two girls who have taught me so much."

Talking about how she approached both the daughters of Farhan after their marriage, Shibani said," My approach was pretty simple. They have an incredible mother, they have an incredible father, the rest of us are just here to kind of fill in and support wherever we can. That’s the way I see my role. Whatever the girls need, whenever their parents need my help, however, they need that help, I am here for that."

Farhan and Adhuna ended their 17 years of marriage in 2017, and in 2022 Shibani and Farhan had a simple wedding among their friends and family.