Shibani Dandekar's friend Rhea Chakraborty clicked at groom Farhan Akhtar's house ahead of wedding

A mehendi ceremony was held at actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's house on Thursday and glimpses were shared by paparazzi on social media. Rhea Chakraborty, who is a close friend of Shibani, was spotted at Farhan's house.

Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani

NEW DELHI: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to get married. As per Bollywood Life, the adorable B-Town couple will have a traditional wedding on February 19, which will be followed by a court wedding on February 21. The pre-wedding ceremonies kickstarted on Thursday (February 17) and several celebrities were snapped making their way to his Mumbai residence, which was all decked out with lights and flowers. 

On Thursday afternoon, Shibani's close friend Rhea Chakraborty was clicked as she arrived at Farhan Akhtar's Mumbai house for the mehendi ceremony. Rhea was seen wearing a yellow lehenga with pink embroidery.

The pictures showed a small group of women seated together. The theme of the event was definitely yellow. 

Farhan's stepmother Shabana Azmi was also snapped at his house and looked graceful in a peach outfit. 

Earlier this month, Farhan's father Javed Akhtar confirmed wedding plans, and told Bombay Times, "Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners. Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair."

Farhan Akhtar was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. He began dating Shibani Dandekar in 2018.

 

