Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar's jaw-dropping look in black bikini steams up the internet!

Shibani Dandekar can be seen soaking up the sun in a black bikini amidst a breathtaking background.

Shibani Dandekar&#039;s jaw-dropping look in black bikini steams up the internet!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@shibanidandekar

New Delhi: Actress-TV personality Shibani Dandekar has created a flutter online with her smouldering look on Instagram. She recently posted a picture of herself chilling in what appears to be an empty pool by donning a bikini and, as soon as she shared her "vibe" on Instagram, the post went viral. 

Shibani soaks up the sun in a black bikini, paired with sunglasses amidst a breathtaking background. The picture appears to be taken from her recent Maldives vacation, where she was accompanied by her actor-filmmaker boyfriend Farhan Akhtar. "Vibe," Shibani captioned the post.

Here's the photo we are talking about:

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar have set travel goals high by posting some wonderful pictures from their vacation diaries on Instagram. 

Take a look:

The couple started dating in 2019. Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are frequently spotted at date nights, event and parties. Their respective Instagram timeline is also flooded with pictures with each other.

Shibani is a model-turned-VJ and has participated in reality shows such as 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Jhalak Dikhla Ja'. 

On the work front, Farhan will be next seen in 'Toofan'. He also a couple of projects lined up for release as a producer.

Shibani Dandekar
