Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra celebrate 11th wedding anniversary with loved-up posts

The couple is parents to son Viaan Raj Kundra, 8, and daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra. Samisha was born through surrogacy earlier this year.

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra celebrate 11th wedding anniversary with loved-up posts
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/rajkundra9

New Delhi: It's star couple Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's 11th wedding anniversary and on the special occasion, the duo took to their respective Instagram accounts to express love for each other.

Shilpa shared a loved-up picture with her 'Cookie' and wrote, "No filter love... the real deal. As we complete 11 years today, I still have eyes only for you (and on you). Somethings never change. What was... Still is! Whoa! 11 years and not counting! Happy anniversary, my Cookie."

Check out her post here:

 

Meanwhile, Raj posted an adorable animated video of the couple, beautifully capturing their relationship. He wrote, "I love you and I will always love you, Shilpa Shetty, till I die and if there is life after that I will continue to love you. Happy Anniversary my darling. #11years #Anniversary #Eternal #loveyou."

Here's Raj's post for Shilpa:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raj Kundra (@rajkundra9)

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra tied the knot on November 22, 2009, in a lavish wedding ceremony. The couple is parents to son Viaan Raj Kundra, 8, and daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra. Samisha was born through surrogacy earlier this year.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty has two movies in her kitty. She will be making a comeback with Sabbir Khan's 'Nikamma' while she will also be seen in Priyadarshan's 'Hungama 2'.

Happy Anniversary, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra!  

 

 

Shilpa ShettyRaj Kundra11th wedding anniversaryBollywood
