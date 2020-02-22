हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, who welcomed baby girl via surrogacy, were trying for second child for five years

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed their second child, a baby girl via surrogacy, on February 15.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, who welcomed baby girl via surrogacy, were trying for second child for five years
Image courtesy: Instagram/@theshilpashetty

New Delhi: Star couple Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra, who became parents to a baby girl via surrogacy on February 15, were trying for a second child for five years. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the actress said that she always prayed for a daughter and had decided on naming her daughter Samisha when she was only 21. 

"We had been trying for a second child for five years. I had signed 'Nikamma' and had committed my dates to 'Hungama' when I got the news that in February, we were going to be parents again. We cleared our work schedules for the whole month," the new mom said.

Shilpa announced the arrival of her baby girl on Friday via an Instagram post and revealed that the couple has named her Samisha - 'Sa' in Sanskrit is "to have" and 'Misha' in Russian stands for "someone like God".

"Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah. Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. 'Junior SSK' is in the house," Shilpa wrote.

"You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings," she added. 

Thanking her team for helping her wrap up the work commitments on time, Shilpa said, "They helped me complete most of my work before I took the long break in February."

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra married in 2009 and they have a son named Viaan, who is seven-years-old.

