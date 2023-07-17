trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636661
SHILPA SHETTY

Shilpa Shetty Celebrates World Emoji Day - Watch Video Here

In the video, Shilpa looked stunning in an elegant emerald, green gown.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty Celebrates World Emoji Day - Watch Video Here Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty added her unique touch to the celebration of World Emoji Day. In a quirky video, Shilpa showcased an array of expressions inspired by popular emojis. It seemed that Shilpa shot the video on the sets of a reality show. 

In the video, Shilpa looked stunning in an elegant emerald, green gown. The caption of her post read, "Aaj kuch different karte hain! MukhAsans… because harr ek emotion zaroori hai. Swasth raho, mast raho… express karte raho!"

 

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

On the career front, Shilpa Shetty has a series of exciting ventures lined up for release this year. She is set to appear in the Kannada film KD and Sonal Joshi's Sukhee next. One particularly noteworthy role that Shilpa has secured is in Rohit Shetty’s much-anticipated Cop Universe project, titled Indian Police Force.

